City of Buckhannon to get upgrades with help from ARPA

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is going to be getting a facelift all thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding.

City councilors selected an on-call engineering firm to assist in infrastructure projects and will all be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

Buckhannon officials are busy planning how to spend more than 2.2 million dollars to better the town.

“Once we received word about the American Recovery act funding, we took a long look at the infrastructure problems that we do have in the city of Buckhannon,” said Sanders.

Public information officer for the city Randy Sanders says among those issues are sewer and and storm water drainage projects.

They used federal guidelines to help identify the main issues.

“We brought together our department heads and we asked them to give us the most important projects they had on their to-do list, and we came up with the Taylor Street upgrade, the north locust street upgrade in the sanitary department,” said Sanders.

Sanders says the project will help 8,400 customers, including many in Buckhannon and outlying areas.

“It’s something that’s very necessary that will help with the flood situation, the flood waters in the city,” said Sanders.

And in order to be ahead of the game, the council decided to get an on-call engineering firm.

Sanders says the council put bids out and narrowed it down to the top 3 firms on a rating system that was put together by the city engineer…director of public works and the mayor.

“We decided on Bastisa Engineering and Associates Incorporated which means we now have an engineering firm that is dedicated in helping us with those projects,” said Sanders.

Sanders says about $73,000 will be leftover from the funding and the council will be meeting with the engineering firm to start on the projects as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.