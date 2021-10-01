Advertisement

Davis and Elkins President’s office responds to student protest

Students are protesting racist comments made on social media
Davis and Elkins College
Davis and Elkins College(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of students at Davis and Elkins college gathered for an hour long protest this afternoon.

The protest was in response to racist comments made by a student at D&E.

The protestors allege there has been limited action on this matter from the administration at the college, and demand a proper punishment for the student.

Davis and Elkin’s President, Chris Woods, sent a statement to WDTV 5 News in response to the protest.

“Davis & Elkins College supports our students’ First Amendment right to peacefully protest.” The statement says. 

“Recently, a concern over an issue on social media was brought to the attention of College administration. President Chris A. Wood sent out a message to campus emphasizing the College’s commitment to fighting racism.”

The email sent out to students condemns the use of racial slurs, and says the college is investigating the incident.

The President’s Initiative on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a campus forum on Oct. 12 to provide a safe space to address hateful and demeaning speech and provide practical strategies to challenge racist rhetoric.

