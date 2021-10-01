Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of nice weather that we have seen for the past few days, as the high-pressure system from up north moves to our area and brings nice, stable conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Heading into tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, and we stay dry. We might see patchy fog once again, so you’ll want to plan for a hazy commute. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the cool mid-40s once again. Overall, today will be a seasonable, nice start to the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds coming from the west in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper-70s. Overall, not a bad afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday, however, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. So it will be a soggy end to the weekend. Scattered showers and even a few storms linger into the first half of next week, as the system pushes through the area, so you’ll want an umbrella and some extra time on the roads. We’ll likely see about an inch of rain in some areas over the next few days. In short, the first few days of October start out nice and sunny, before we see rain pushing in next week.

Today: Beautiful afternoon expected, with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so we’ll see seasonable highs. Overall, a nice start to the weekend. High: 74.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds coming from the west. We might see some patchy fog, which could mean some caution on the roads. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Low: 43.

Saturday: Clouds will be pushing in from the west, leading to partly sunny skies. Still, that leaves us with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, a few degrees above-average. We mostly stay dry during the afternoon and evening. It’s not until overnight into the morning that rain chances come into the area. High: 78.

Sunday: Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of them could be heavy downpours, as expected of these types of showers and storms. So don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. High: 77.

