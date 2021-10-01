Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 1, 2021

The nice weather is about to end!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Another beautiful day out there that started with a bit of fog this morning, but burned off by about 7 am. For many of us, those morning temperatures, right before sunrise, bottomed out in the lower 40′s. But with all the sun today, we warmed up fairly quickly to reach our normal average for this time of the year. It will be another beautiful and mostly clear evening, leading into an equally nice Saturday. The main difference for Saturday, as opposed to our last few days, is that it will be warmer, nearly 5 degrees warmer than usual. This is all due to the southerly flow that we will be in. Sunday will be a change from all the nice weather as a front moves in from the west. Showers and potential thunderstorms will kick in before the front arrives on Monday. But expect showery storms before, during, and after the front. That means from Sunday through Tuesday, with Monday looking like it will be the worst out of those three days. But going forward, we’ll continue to see spotty showery weather into next week with temperatures above average. Enjoy your weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 43

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Sunday: Scattered storms: High 74

Monday: Thunderstorms: High 73

