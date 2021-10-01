Advertisement

Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.(Source: KPHO/KTVT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say helicopter crashed and burned after it collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport.

Both occupants of the helicopter died.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport.

McClimans and a fire department spokesman confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed.

News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or field near the airport’s southern boundary.

The plane’s occupants did not need medical treatment and no one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment fire
Fire ravages Jane Lew apartment building, residents displaced
Belington Fire Dept.
Belington Fire Dept. rescues injured hunter from remote area
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it For Babydog prize winners announced
Driver in dam
Man rescued from Elkins dam
Surgery postponed due to hospitalizations
Mother hopes more will consider covid vaccination after son’s surgery was postponed due to hospitalizations

Latest News

Elkins City Hall
About 60 broken water mains reported in Elkins this year
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
California moves to return land to Black couple’s heirs 100 years after it was taken
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger's viral bar picture in North Carolina