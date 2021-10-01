Advertisement

North Marion takes down Preston 31-12 in Thursday night action

Both teams back in action for first time in two weeks
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion battled through three touchdowns being called back due to penalties, but the Huskies were still able to take the home win to kick off week six.

Tariq Miller shined on offense, taking a punt return over 60 yards to the house and returning a pick six for 90 yards.

Preston held its own through the first half, only trailing by six after thirty minutes, but was not able to find dominance in the second half.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belington Fire Dept.
Belington Fire Dept. rescues injured hunter from remote area
Breaking: there is a structure fire in a jane Lew apartment complex.
BREAKING: Structure fire at apartment complex in Jane Lew
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it For Babydog prize winners announced
Driver in dam
Man rescued from Elkins dam
Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled, officials say.
Commissioners cite ‘small group’ as reason for canceling Bridge Day

Latest News

WVU golf
WVU golf hosting skilled field for Mountaineer Invitational
People's Bank Player of the Week: Carson Shriver
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver
WVU football
WVU football struggling to maintain intensity in fourth quarter
Philip Barbour football
Philip Barbour focused on culture, brotherhood over wins and losses