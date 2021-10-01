North Marion takes down Preston 31-12 in Thursday night action

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion battled through three touchdowns being called back due to penalties, but the Huskies were still able to take the home win to kick off week six.

Tariq Miller shined on offense, taking a punt return over 60 yards to the house and returning a pick six for 90 yards.

Preston held its own through the first half, only trailing by six after thirty minutes, but was not able to find dominance in the second half.

