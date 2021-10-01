SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman fended off a man who was attacking her by stabbing him in the neck in self-defense, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched Wednesday night to a Mill Creek home after a man called to report he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman he knew.

Investigators found the man, identified as Caleb Himes, with stab wounds to his neck and arm, as well as other injuries.

The woman told deputies Himes had strangled her and tried keep her from leaving a house, authorities said.

The two struggled, and the woman used a box cutter to defend herself before running from the house, according to RCSO.

Authorities say the woman’s story to be consistent with evidence found at the scene.

Himes was arrested after being cleared from a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.