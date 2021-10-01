Advertisement

Some sunscreens recalled over presence of carcinogen

Coppertone is recalling certain lots of its aerosol sunscreen
Coppertone is recalling certain lots of its aerosol sunscreen(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

They include certain lots of SPF 50 Pure & Simple, travel-size Sport Spray and Sport Mineral.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Exposure to benzene can, depending on the level and extent, result in an increased risk of cancers, though daily exposure to benzene at the levels in these affected sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, the FDA said.

Information of the specific items in the recall is online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.

Customers who have the affected items can request a refund from Coppertone.

The FDA said consumers should stop using these products and dispose of them appropriately.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Breaking: there is a structure fire in a jane Lew apartment complex.
BREAKING: Structure fire at apartment complex in Jane Lew
Belington Fire Dept.
Belington Fire Dept. rescues injured hunter from remote area
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it For Babydog prize winners announced
Driver in dam
Man rescued from Elkins dam
Surgery postponed due to hospitalizations
Mother hopes more will consider covid vaccination after son’s surgery was postponed due to hospitalizations

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
FILE - In this Sunday, April 28, 2019, file photo, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy stands...
California man gets life sentence for fatal synagogue attack
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court