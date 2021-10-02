Advertisement

5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights

Check out your favorite teams from around the area
5th Quarter Highlights: Week 6
5th Quarter Highlights: Week 6(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman and Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All the local teams from around the area battled it out in week 6. Check out the highlights below.

LINCOLN AT LEWIS COUNTY

JOHN MARSHALL AT BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

MUSSELMAN AT MORGANTOWN

HANCOCK (MD) AT CLAY-BATTELLE

CAMERON AT TRINITY CHRISTIAN

WIRT COUNTY AT DODDRIDGE COUNTY

ELKINS AT GRAFTON

SOUTH HARRISON AT VALLEY (WETZEL)

CLAY COUNTY AT PHILIP BARBOUR

LIBERTY AT BRAXTON COUNTY

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man wanted in 3 Md. deaths found in W. Virginia
Driver in dam
Man rescued from Elkins dam
stabbing generic
SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense
Apartment fire
Fire ravages Jane Lew apartment building, residents displaced
Surgery postponed due to hospitalizations
Mother hopes more will consider covid vaccination after son’s surgery was postponed due to hospitalizations

Latest News

5 Sports Pregame Show week 6: Jayln Sprouse
5 Sports Pregame Show: Jalen Sprouse
5 Sports Pregame Show Week 6
5 Sports Pregame Show Sponsored by H&M Motors: Lewis County
Preston at North Marion
North Marion takes down Preston 31-12 in Thursday night action
WVU golf
WVU golf hosting skilled field for Mountaineer Invitational