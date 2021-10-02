Cecil Fletcher, 91, of Craigsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stonerise of Beckley.

Born February 4, 1930, on Mills Mountain, he was the son of the late Wilson Turner and Cora Maude (Cutlip) Fletcher. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Lee Fletcher; children: Cecile Helen Fletcher and Cecil H. Fletcher, II “Butch”; brothers: Persing Howell, Charlie Howell, Thomas Arden Fletcher, and Marvin Fletcher; sisters: Agnes Holcomb, Nancy Fletcher, Vivian Stewart, Ruth Feeney, Virginia Rose, Alma Plummer, and Martha Mastin.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the military in 1968. Cecil enjoyed playing the guitar and performing at Music on the Mountain. He was active with the Craigsville Senior Center, and a member at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lula Fletcher, of Craigsville; step-sons: Roger Peyatt, Ray Peyatt, and Carson Peyatt; grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Jacqueline Duncan, Logan Fletcher, Cristen Ferguson, Travis Peyatt, Darrell Peyatt, Kason Peyatt, and David Peyatt; brother, Robert “Bob” Fletcher; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services to celebrate Cecil’s life will be held 2pm, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Camden-on-Gauley. Burial will follow at Mills Mountain Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 5pm-8pm, Sunday October 3, 2021, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fletcher family.

