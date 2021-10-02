Advertisement

Cyclists ride over 100 miles to support Mon River Trails

Cyclists meet together for an 105 mile ride.
Cyclists meet together for an 105 mile ride.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 2, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Cyclists in the area ride 105 miles in one day to raise money for Mon River Trails.

Mon River Trails Century Ride allowed the public to make pledges and donations in support of an individual rider. The money raised went directly back to maintaining Mon River Trails.

Cyclist, Michael Simms said, that taking care of the trails was important to him as he’s seen so many people benefit from them.

“It’s such a great option for people. I mean I see families out on the trail, kids learning to ride their bikes, people running and walking their dogs. It’s just one of the best things for mental health and piece of mind now,” Simms added.

As of October 2 the group had already raised over $21,000 for the cause.

