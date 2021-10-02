Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | October 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first Saturday of October was nice, with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies, thanks to a southeasterly high-pressure system bringing warm air into WV. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will be on the low side, although we could see a few rain showers in the area. Temperatures will be warmer than average, in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a dreary night. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms push in throughout the afternoon, so we will see rain chances at times. So you’ll want an umbrella and some extra time on those roads at times. Because they’re scattered, most areas won’t see more than 0.25 inches of rain, although a few areas could see downpours. Other than that, expect cloudy skies and light winds in the area. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-70s. Overall, expect a gray, dreary afternoon. Monday will be similar, with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, it will be a gray start to the week. We see a break from the rain on Tuesday, but after that, a low-pressure system from the Midwest will bring more scattered showers and storms, along with cloudy skies, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads throughout the rest of the week. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be slightly above-average, in the mid-70s. In short, this week will be gray and soggy, with plenty of rain chances and highs in the seasonably warm mid-70s.

Tonight: It will be different from the past few nights, with mostly cloudy skies and light winds coming from the south. We might see a few isolated showers, but they won’t produce much rain if we do see any. Temperatures will be in the seasonably warm upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, expect a cloudy night. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see rain showers moving in during the morning hours, with more showers coming in during the afternoon as well. So expect a soggy commute in some areas. Barring that, winds will be light, coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, expect a dreary end to the weekend. High: 75.

Monday: We’ll see rain chances during the morning and afternoon hours as well, with scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Most areas won’t see much rain, although a few downpours are possible. Barring that, expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-70s. High: 75.

Tuesday: A few showers are possible in the morning and afternoon. By the evening hours, however, most of the rain leaves. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s. Overnight, a few showers come back into NCWV. High: 81.

