Local community comes together for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The Morgantown chapter of the National Organization for Women joined forces with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the League of Women Voters to take a stand for abortion justice. They called the event, “Bans Off Our Bodies” march.

The idea was conceived after recent Texas legislation that banned abortions.

Chair of the Morgantown Human Rights Commission, Ash Orr was concerned with what this legislation could lead to.

“The ban on abortions is not going to stop abortions from happening. What’s going to happen is there is going to be less medically safe abortions. People are going to be taking matters into their own hands. We are going to see people be severely injured or losing their lives for this,” Orr said.

Orr spoke from experience after having an abortion in 2013.

“I had to go out of state to receive that care. It was truly a matter of my survival. I was not doing well with the pregnancy,” Orr explained.

Before the march started people gathered to listen to speakers share their thoughts.

However, not everyone at the event was pro-choice. A small group of people stood in the back of the crowd with signs of their own showing support for the pro-life movement.

Louise Deal was one of these other protestors. They also were at the event because of Texas legislation.

“I feel like that really speaks to the humanity of the unborn child. That there is a different heart in there, and it is beating at a different rate,” she said.

While they had opposing beliefs both groups said they wanted to educate people on abortion.

