Marty Angelo McCaullley, 72, of Fairmont, WV, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Marty was born August 10, 1949, to the late Virginia Ruth McCaulley. Marty worked as a Floor Maintenance Technician for Genesis Health Care at Tygart Center for several years. He was married to his loving wife, Linda, for 50 wonderful years. Marty was known to be a man of few words, but never failed to show how much he loved his family. He enjoyed Hunting and fishing, watching stock car races, spending time with his family and his children and his dog Carebear.

In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his son Michael Angelo McCaulley and his companion Rachel Watkins, his daughters Stephanie Lynne McCaulley and Cassandra Jean “Cassie” McCaulley and her companion Kenneth “Boo” Rager, his brothers Jayme Wilburn, Robin Wilburn, sisters Ruth “Sissy” Wilburn, Ruby Noel, Rhonda Curtis, Regina Wilburn, and Janet Wilburn. He is also survived by his grandchildren Thomas Michael McCaulley and his companion Lexi Glaspell, David Allen Woodring Jr., Jacob Michael McCaulley, Avriana Lacole Rager, Kristiana Nicole Rager, and Briana Jean Rager, his great-grandchildren Jessica McCaulley Cooper, Damion Michael McCaulley Cooper, Van Michael McCaulley Cooper, and Jericho R. Woodring.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. In keeping with Marty’s wishes, cremation will take place after the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.