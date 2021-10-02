With a full and happy heart, we announce that Roberta Lynn Toothman, 69, of West Milford passed away at home on Thursday, September 30, 2021, and has been born again. She left peacefully while surrounded by her family after bravely battling pancreatic cancer. She came into this world on May 20, 1952, a daughter of the late Albert “Bertie” and Marie Dussart who survives.

In addition to her mother, Roberta is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Clarence Toothman, whom she married on September 27, 1974.

She leaves behind one son, Joshua James Toothman and wife Stacie of West Milford, one daughter, Sally Marie Fazzini and husband Mike of Clarksburg, and her beloved grandchildren, Drake James Toothman, Van James Toothman, Sophia Elizabeth Fazzini, and Julian Michael Fazzini, along with many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also surviving are two sisters, Nancie Henderson, and her identical twin Alberta Myers, who is 5 minutes older, both of West Milford: and one sister-in-law Joyce Toothman of Shinnston.

She was also preceded in death by her half-brother, Fred “Nink” Dussart of Baltimore, MD, brother-in-laws James Henderson and Robert Myers of West Milford; and one nephew Jeffrey Connolly of Clarksburg.

Roberta was a 1970 graduate of South Harrison High School where she was a majorette, basketball player, and prom queen. She supported her alma mater’s athletics and alumni associations for many years.

She lived her life following a self-chosen credo that “Good nature is the sign of a large and generous heart.”

Roberta was selfless and caring to all she knew. She was a second mother to many and liked nothing better than to bring those she loved together for good times and laughter. She was blessed with countless friends, none more special than Irma Phillips, her lifelong best friend and partner in crime. You would often find them traveling the country to watch WVU football or partying at Jamboree in the Hills. She loved country music and always had it playing in the background of whatever she was doing, especially when she was in the kitchen. Roberta never left home without a camera and has documented her love for life through thousands of photos of family, friends, and events. She had an innate ability to bring the deadest of plants back to life.

Roberta was a talented bartender in her spare time, attending mixology classes to perfect her art. Those that knew her best will be left wondering why she would never give up her secret recipe for Red Death or peanut butter cake. A favorite pastime was visiting friends, family, and neighbors to find out “What’s what.”

Roberta worked several jobs including office manager for United Van Lines, owner and operator of the West Milford Superette, delivery driver for Clarksburg Drug Company, and then retired from TrusJoist/Weyerhaeuser after 21 years.

Roberta never knew a stranger and was grateful for all the kindness she received during her illness. Her smile and gentle soul will be forever remembered. We would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Longenecker, Sheila Gregory, WVU Medicine Hospice, and John Elko Jr. of Village Pharmacy, for their kindness, compassion, and extraordinary care.

In keeping with her wishes, we request that you do not cry at her service. Please bring laughter, good memories, and a story or two to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Harrison Sports Club, c/o Harrison County Bank.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Josh Toothman presiding. Interment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery.

A celebration of life dinner will follow the interment at the West Milford Community Building.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.