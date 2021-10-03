BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbara Kay Smith, 69, of Horner, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.She was born in Weston on November 21, 1951, a daughter of the late Olen Barker and Opal Perrine Barker. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Orndorff; and four siblings: Charlotte Smith, Clifford Barker, Jane Keesecker, and Dorothy Stroops.On March 15, 2006, Barbara married Edwin Smith and he will miss her dearly.Barbara is survived by her husband, Edwin Smith; one son, Rollin Dennison and wife, Beth, of Weston; four daughters: Erlene Orndorff, of NC, Anne Surguy of MD, Gail Hayes, of VA, and Tammy Blevins, of VA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Eddie Barker; one sister, Tisha Hitt; and several nieces and nephews.Barbara was a school bus driver for the Lewis County Board of Education. Her loving and ornery nature made her perfect for the job. Her most recent job was as a greeter for Walmart. After retiring, she enjoyed playing with her great-grandchildren and cooking her family delicious meals. Barbara’s devotion to her family was a living testimony of her faith in the Lord. She was a member of The Church of God in Burnsville. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Woods officiating. Interment will follow at the Wilbur cemetery in Alma.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Barbara Kay Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

