Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off due to COVID-19

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Locals traveled to Preston County for the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Buckwheat Festival.

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 the Preston County Buckwheat Festival was back in full swing.

The main attraction of the event was buckwheat pancake dinners sold by the fire department.

Assistant General Chairman of the festival, Nick Taylor, said there was more planning this year than usual. This was because they needed to consider COVID-19 protocol.

“This year, we had a lot of decisions to make in terms of COVID protocols and the pandemic. A lot of festivals decided to cancel this year. But we thought it was important to continue the tradition,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that they decided to require masks for their few indoor events. In addition, they spaced out the tables in the community hall where the pancakes were served. They did this to practice social distancing as much as possible.

The festival was able to have all of their parades, carnival rides, vendors and games like they have had in the past.

“We can’t take this festival for granted. I think that’s the biggest thing that we keep coming back to as a group,” Taylor said.

In 2022 they will be celebrating the 80 year of the festival.

