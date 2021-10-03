Advertisement

Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off due to COVID-19

Preston County Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off.
Preston County Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Locals traveled to Preston County for the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Buckwheat Festival.

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 the Preston County Buckwheat Festival was back in full swing.

The main attraction of the event was buckwheat pancake dinners sold by the fire department.

Assistant General Chairman of the festival, Nick Taylor, said there was more planning this year than usual. This was because they needed to consider COVID-19 protocol.

“This year, we had a lot of decisions to make in terms of COVID protocols and the pandemic. A lot of festivals decided to cancel this year. But we thought it was important to continue the tradition,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that they decided to require masks for their few indoor events. In addition, they spaced out the tables in the community hall where the pancakes were served. They did this to practice social distancing as much as possible.

The festival was able to have all of their parades, carnival rides, vendors and games like they have had in the past.

“We can’t take this festival for granted. I think that’s the biggest thing that we keep coming back to as a group,” Taylor said.

In 2022 they will be celebrating the 80 year of the festival.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and Faculty gathered for a protest at D&E
Protest at Davis and Elkins College
stabbing generic
SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense
fire
Residents coping with the aftermath of Jane Lew apartment fire; donations being accepted
5th Quarter Highlights: Week 6
5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights
Police: Man wanted in 3 Md. deaths found in W. Virginia

Latest News

koin coffee
North Central Weekly View: Koin Coffee Rosters; not your average cup of joe
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
Local community comes together for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally
Cyclists meet together for an 105 mile ride.
Cyclists ride over 100 miles to support Mon River Trails
Davis and Elkins President’s office responds to student protest