BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ellen Sickles, 60, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on March 19, 1961, in Fairmont the daughter of the late Harry Earl and Lula Jeanette Eddy Barr.She was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed working puzzles and crafts. She was known for her hard work. She most enjoyed time with her family especially her grandchildren.She worked for over 10 years at Gabriel Brother’s as an assistant manager. She later worked at Prickett’s Fort Exxon and owned her own bait shop. She is survived by her son James Sickles and his wife Carrie of Fairmont; her daughter Heather McCoy and her husband George of Daybrook; four brothers Ronnie Barr, Donnie Barr, Johnny Barr, and Lonnie Barr; four grandchildren Mark McCoy, William McCoy, Issac Sickles and Madison Sickles; her father-in-law Harold Sickles of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years Harold Denward Sickles II; a sister in infancy and her mother-in-law Darlene A. Sickles.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. In keeping with Hazel’s wishes she will be cremated following her funeral.Condolences and memories may be left for her family at www.carpenterandford.com

