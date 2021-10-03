BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James P. “Jim” Holbert, 77, of Erie Community, Clarksburg, passed away Friday evening, October 1, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Clarksburg on May 5, 1944, a son of the late Grace Pearl (Patton) Holbert and Smith Franklin Holbert.On April 3, 1965, he married Carolyn Sue Caldwell Holbert, who preceded him in death on December 29, 2017.He is survived by three children, James “Pat” Holbert, II, and his companion Rebecca Morlock of Meadowbrook, Russell T. “Rusty” Holbert of Bridgeport, and Kelli Dawn Clark and her husband Michael of Hepzibah; grandchildren, Justin Holbert, Ryan Holbert, Tanner Holbert, McKinley Clark, Brookelyn Clark, Manning Clark and Jason Swiger; great-grandchildren, Jonah Case Riggs, Brooklynn Marie Holbert, Emma Kate Holbert, Grace Holbert, CJ Holbert, and Karson Holbert; his sister, Ruth Lewis of Maryland; his sister-in-law, Eilene Harris of Erie, a brother-in-law, David Stull, Grantsville; and several nieces and nephews.Jim was a graduate of Shinnston High School and then served in the US Air Force from 1962 – 1964. He was a retired pipeline contractor. He enjoyed working, and was always doing something even when he wasn’t working, and he could do anything. He also loved cars and going to car shows. He was a member of Jewel City Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory are asked to be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330.Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, with Pastor Aaron Cayton presiding. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by Harrison County Honor Guard.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.