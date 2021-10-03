BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Benjamin Holbert of Bridgeport, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021 following a brief illness. John was born at home near Bridgeport on October 16, 1930. The son of David A.M. and Arreda P. (Heldreth) Holbert, John was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Holbert; and two nephews, Daniel Thompson and Phillip Holbert. He is survived by his brother Clair (Josephine) Holbert; sister Eleanor (Dean) Thompson; and sister-in-law Helen Fleming. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ruth (McQuain) Holbert and seven children. Michael (Brenda) Holbert, Winston Salem, NC; Tom (Diane) Holbert, Mt. Storm, WV; Wayne (Jane) Holbert, Bridgeport, WV; Patti (Larry) Mauller, Bridgeport, WV; Linda (Stephen) Moore, Shinnston, WV; Tim (Rhonda) Holbert, Bridgeport, WV; Richard (Lisa) Holbert, Bethel Park, PA. His grandchildren are Laura Cozad, Zachary (Bethany) Mauller, Kevin Holbert, Jonathan (Emily) Mauller, Matthew Holbert, Whitney Mauller, Joshua (Haley) Holbert, Mason (Hannah) Moore, Gregory Holbert, Spencer Moore, Alana Holbert, Clayton (Samantha) Moore, Tanya Holbert, Mackenzie (Jeremiah) Todd. Great-grandchildren are Gabriel, Coley, and Melina Cozad; Easton Jarvis; Zariyah and Anya Mauller; Bentley Todd; Alexandria Moore; and Marnie Moore. John and Ruth celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May of this year. John was a graduate of Shinnston High School and West Virginia Business College. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in West Germany during the Korean Conflict era (1951-1952). John attended Smith Chapel United Methodist Church of Bridgeport. John Holbert’s family would like to thank Visiting Angels, especially Holly Martin, who assisted with his care. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Holbert to Smith Cemetery Fund, 2043 Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, WV. Family and friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday from 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. The interment will follow at Smith Cemetery, Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhome.com. The Holbert family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

