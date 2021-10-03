BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Leonard Allen Cogar, 91 years, 5 months, and 10 days of (Bolair, West Virginia) Webster Springs, West Virginia , Webster County, USA, was born on Friday, April 18, 1930 at (Camp 7, West Virginia) Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, and went to Paradise, which is in Heaven, at Webster County Memorial Hospital, Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 5:18PM.Leonard Allen Cogar was the loving son of the late Odie Sylvester Cogar and Margaret Melvina Dodrill Cogar of Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, and loving son-in-law of the late Gruder Rogers and Ella Gay Bailey Rogers of St. George, West Virginia, Tucker County, USA. He was the loving beloved husband of the late Artie Jewel Rogers Cogar of Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA who went to Paradise on Friday, August 24, 2012 at 5:15AM, they were married on Saturday, March 25, 1950, 62 years, 4 months, and 30 days, was Baptised together in Gauley River, Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, on Sunday, April 9, 1950! Also, preceded Leonard in death was his loving brother, Alva Heaston Cogar, and his sister, Mazie Mallisia Cogar Anderson, and two Baby Cogar sisters, all of Bolair, West Virginia, and his brothers-in-law: Elmer Clyde Anderson, Stanley Gerald “Staley” McCumbers, Lester Forest Rogers, Charles Edward “Buddy” Myers, and Captain Ford Rogers Myers, and Bernice Josephine Brady Rogers; his nephews: Richard Lee Anderson, Stephen Matthew Cogar, and Chester Lee Rogers; and his nieces, Amelia Carman McCumbers Gibson Potcner Snyder, Janet Lynn McCumbers Wood, and Shelia Jean McCumbers French; and precious grandpoms: Honey Jo Isner, Fluffy Jo Isner, and Cassy Jo Isner.Leonard is survived by his two beloved loving daughters: Marjorie Ann Cogar (Bolair, Webster Virginia) Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, who was always there for her beloved parents, and Kathryn June “Kathy” Cogar Isner, and her loving husband, Robert Arthur “Bobby” Isner, II of Andrew, West Virginia, Boone County, USA, and (Bolair, West Virginia) Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Irene Hosey Cogar, of Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA; Donnie Estaline Moffatt Rogers of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, Calhoun County, USA, and Doris Emogene Rogers Myers, and her husband, Allen Dale “Squirrel” Myers, who is his brother-in-law, of St. George, West Virginia, Tucker County, USA.Leonard loved his Lord God and Savior, Jesus Christ, tremendously, was a Protestant, and was former member with his loving wife, Jewel Cogar, and their daughters, Marjorie Ann Cogar and Kathryn June “Kathy” Cogar Isner, of Beaver Run Advent Christian Church (Bolair, West Virginia) Webster Springs, Webster County, USA; he went to school at Coal Knob Grad School, (Laurel Run) Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, attended Webster Springs High School, Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA, and got his GED Diploma! He was a retired UMWA, Local 1503, Harris #2, Coal Miner from (Eastern Associated Coal Corporation) Peabody Coal Company, with around 60 some years! Leonard loved Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel Music and was a Singer, Songwriter, Guitar Player, Musician, loved telling jokes, doing imitations, loved singing with his daughter, “Leonard Cogar and Marjorie Cogar”, making people laugh, cooking, looking at his daughter, “Marjorie Cogar Timeline Page”, on Facebook, and constantly reading and knowed a very lot about the, “Holy Bible!” He loved God, Jesus , and all of his loving family and friends of Addison Lodge #116, A.F. & A.M. Mason, Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA!Friends may join the family for visitation and funeral, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, family from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, family and friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, West Virginia, Webster County, USA with Pastor James Martin “Marty” Cowger, Sr. of Bolair, WV, Webster Springs, Webster County, USA. Officiating. For the safety of all attending, the family requests that you wear a mask. God and Jesus Christ, will be present a very special song, during Leonard Allen Cogar’s Services! Masonic Funeral will be provided by Addison Lodge #116, A.F. & A.M. Masons will be pallbearers, and Honorary Pallbearers are: Dale Robert Anderson, Kevin Wayne Anderson, Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Anderson, Stephen Ray “Steve” Cogar, Steven James “Steve” Gregory, Hayward Bazzle Hosey, Jacob Curtis “Jake” Mustoe, Anthony Dale “Tony” Myers, Charles Vernon “Charlie” “Chuck” Myers, William Luther “Billy” Knight, Jr., William Luther “Billy” Knight, III, Arnold Lee Payne, and Thomas Edward “Tommy” Tichner. Interment will be in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair West Virginia, Webster County, USA.Online condolences may be made at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

