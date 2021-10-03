Advertisement

Texas Tech edges past WVU in same fashion as Oklahoma, 23-20

Increased energy in second half could not overcome the slow start in the first
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After being defeated by a field goal one week prior, WVU was taken down in the same manner by Texas Tech, 23-20.

A slow first half that put the Red Raiders on top 17-0 at the half was not rewritten by the renewed sense of energy the Mountaineers found in the second half.

Jarret Doege finished 25 of 33 for 318 yards after completing a stronger second half. Across the board, the stats were slim in the first thirty minutes.

The Mountaineers will look to regroup before next weekend’s matchup in Waco against Baylor, which is coming off its first Big 12 loss against Oklahoma State, 24-14.

