WVU takes on Texas Tech at home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia hosted Texas Tech this afternoon.

A scoreless first half for the Mountaineers set them up in a difficult position, but WVU was able to put up 17 unanswered points in the second half to tie the game.

Ultimately, West Virginia took the loss to the Red Raiders in similar fashion as last week, losing due to a field goal from Tech in the final 18 seconds.

WVU great Darryl Tally was in the house today; his number 90 was only the fourth number in program history to be retired.

