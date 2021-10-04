Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grace Washburn

Washburn impressed with stellar height, power in last week’s tri-match
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Grace Washburn is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Washburn has an impressive arm, when combined with her height and strength, it makes her hits almost unpassable.

The Mohigans are looking to make another state run this year, and Washburn is focused on making sure the team is not only prepared for this season, but for years to come.

