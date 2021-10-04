Couple shares message of safety after Wreck Thursday.

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I’m lucky to be standing here today.”

Stephen Curry of Fairmont was heading to work Thursday on I-79 north.

“Next thing I know, car cuts over two lanes, I don’t know if they clipped me, all I know, I hit my brakes I go sideways and I’m waking up to some stranger asking me if I’m okay,” said Curry.

Curry says he doesn’t really remember gathering his phone, calling his work or his wife.

“Honestly, it’s like a section of my life just gone,” said Curry.

Curry’s wife Patricia tells me she was homeschooling her son when she got the call from her husband.

“As I’m passing the car, the initial time...my heart just sank because I’m like, “How is he not dead?’”

She took him to the hospital where they found out he had sustained severe bruising to the ribs and memory loss.

“He’s banged up but at least he’s alive that’s what I’m grateful for,” said Mrs. Curry.

Now the couple is sharing a message of safety because you never who’s life you could be impacting.

“He’s got three kids at home that would not have a dad right now because somebody decided to drive recklessly and it’s not okay,” said Mrs. Curry. “People need to think about other people other people and need to be a little safer on the road.”

The sheriff’s department says there have been accidents in the interchange over the years but is not a trouble spot.

The department also says that people should keep in mind there is work being done on the interstate by construction crews that cause issues for drivers.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says conditions can change quickly even on roads you’ve been on hundreds of times.

