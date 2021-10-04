Advertisement

Couple shares message of safety after wreck Thursday

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I’m lucky to be standing here today.”

Stephen Curry of Fairmont was heading to work Thursday on I-79 north.

“Next thing I know, car cuts over two lanes, I don’t know if they clipped me, all I know, I hit my brakes I go sideways and I’m waking up to some stranger asking me if I’m okay,” said Curry.

Curry says he doesn’t really remember gathering his phone, calling his work or his wife.

“Honestly, it’s like a section of my life just gone,” said Curry.

Curry’s wife Patricia tells me she was homeschooling her son when she got the call from her husband.

“As I’m passing the car, the initial time...my heart just sank because I’m like, “How is he not dead?’”

She took him to the hospital where they found out he had sustained severe bruising to the ribs and memory loss.

“He’s banged up but at least he’s alive that’s what I’m grateful for,” said Mrs. Curry.

Now the couple is sharing a message of safety because you never who’s life you could be impacting.

“He’s got three kids at home that would not have a dad right now because somebody decided to drive recklessly and it’s not okay,” said Mrs. Curry. “People need to think about other people other people and need to be a little safer on the road.”

The sheriff’s department says there have been accidents in the interchange over the years but is not a trouble spot.

The department also says that people should keep in mind there is work being done on the interstate by construction crews that cause issues for drivers.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says conditions can change quickly even on roads you’ve been on hundreds of times.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies
stabbing generic
SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense
Students and Faculty gathered for a protest at D&E
Protest at Davis and Elkins College
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
Local community comes together for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally

Latest News

Couple shares message of safety after Wreck Thursday.
Couple shares message of safety after wreck
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 3
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 3
Road closed
Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies