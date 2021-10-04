Advertisement

Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Two West Virginia fathers are suing state officials over a law that allows charter schools to open without the approval of local voters, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The lawsuit filed this past week in Kanawha County Circuit Court claims the law is unconstitutional and asks the judge to stop a newly created West Virginia Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any schools.

The suit comes after Republican state lawmakers in March amended an earlier charter school law, making it easier for them to win approval. The amendments created the Professional Charter School Board, which can approve both online charters that operate statewide and brick-and-mortar charter schools operating in individual districts. Those schools can be approved even in counties where the local boards of education are opposed to them.

