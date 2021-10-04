Advertisement

Fire in Ritchie County destroys local church

Fire
Fire(Ritchie County)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) A devastating fire burned down a church in Ritchie County early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Many agencies responded and no one was injured.

Catholic Mission Church shared the update on their Facebook page as well--stating that the sanctuary didn’t burn, but it has extensive water damage. The church said electric wiring was the cause.

Where they will hold future services was not mentioned.

