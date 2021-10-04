Advertisement

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WCTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis in a statement Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” the governor said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis is 41, and she and the governor have two daughters, a 4-year-old and an 18-month-old, and a 3-year-old son.

According to her bio, she has launched four major initiatives since Ron DeSantis was elected, focusing on mental health and substance abuse.

Most recently, she spearheaded Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.

Casey DeSantis is a native of Troy, Ohio who graduated from the College of Charleston. She worked for the PGA tour as a producer and host before becoming a local news anchor in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
stabbing generic
SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies
Students and Faculty gathered for a protest at D&E
Protest at Davis and Elkins College
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
Local community comes together for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally

Latest News

A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to...
'Health care heroes' not believed on vaccines