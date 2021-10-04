Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw seasonable temperatures and mostly dry, cloudy conditions, before some rain pushed into our area in the late-evening. This was from a frontal boundary to the west of us, bringing some rain into WV. This afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms push through the area. Because they’re scattered, most areas stay dry, although we could see about 0.2 inches of rain in some areas. Still this does mean you may want to keep those umbrellas with you and go slow on those roads at times. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-70s, and winds will be light. Tonight, any leftover showers go away, as the system moves east. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we could see patches of dense fog in some valleys, especially in areas that saw rain. So you’ll want to give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-50s. Overall, today will be dreary. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, we might see an isolated shower in the evening hours. Barring that, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, a few degrees above-average for this time of year. In short, expect improved conditions tomorrow. Throughout the rest of the week, a low-pressure system in the Midwest brings scattered showers and storms to WV, so we will see more rain moving into WV. We’ll likely see about an inch of rain in most areas by the end of the week. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the seasonably warm mid-70s. In short, expect clouds and plenty of rain chances for the first full week of October.

Today: Few showers pushing through this morning and afternoon, before we dry out in the evening hours. These showers will be light and scattered, so we won’t see much rain from them. Still, you may want an umbrella at times. Barring that, expect mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the seasonably warm mid-70s. Overall, it will be a bit of a dreary day. High: 74.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a low chance of rain. Patchy, dense fog is likely in some valleys, especially in areas that saw rain. Barring that, nothing eventful should happen. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s, a few degrees above-average. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as the system pushes east. Rain chances will be on the low side, with only an isolated shower in the evening. High: 81.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours, so you’ll want some rain gear and extra time on the roads. Temperatures will be warmer than average, with highs in the upper-70s. High: 81.

