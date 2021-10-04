Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! The change in the weather pattern that we were expecting is now here. A weak frontal boundary has moved into the area and is expected to meander over our region for the next day or so. Today we’ve seen plenty of scattered showers out there, but those will begin to eventually taper off later on this evening. A mostly dry evening will set us up for some patchy dense fog in some areas tomorrow. Tuesday is looking to be one of our drier days this week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures nearing 80F. But for the rest of the week, we’ll see the likelihood of scattered showers each day into the beginning of the weekend. It won’t really feel like fall out there this week as temperatures will stay nicely 3-7 degrees above average for most of us.

Tonight: Showers ending, fog developing late: Low 57

Tuesday: AM fog then mostly sunny: High 82

Wednesday: PM storms: High 81

Thursday: Evening showers: High 78

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.