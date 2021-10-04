Advertisement

Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close

The road closure will last until Oct. 22
Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the closure of a portion of Prickett’s Creek Road.

The closure will be to preform bridge repairs.

The road will be closed at milepost 4.71 from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 22, and the closure will last 24 hours a day.

The WVDOH advices those who travel on Prickett’s Creek Road to allow additional time for their commute.

