Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the closure of a portion of Prickett’s Creek Road.

The closure will be to preform bridge repairs.

The road will be closed at milepost 4.71 from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 22, and the closure will last 24 hours a day.

The WVDOH advices those who travel on Prickett’s Creek Road to allow additional time for their commute.

