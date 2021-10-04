Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close
The road closure will last until Oct. 22
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the closure of a portion of Prickett’s Creek Road.
The closure will be to preform bridge repairs.
The road will be closed at milepost 4.71 from Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 22, and the closure will last 24 hours a day.
The WVDOH advices those who travel on Prickett’s Creek Road to allow additional time for their commute.
