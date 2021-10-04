Advertisement

US decides not to open formal probe of Tesla software updates, battery fires

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would show there’s a safety defect.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across the globe.

The agency says in documents posted in the Federal Register that it found a pattern of fires in China after the vehicles were charged up at Supercharger fast-charging stations.

But no similar fires were identified in the U.S.

Three noncrash fires outside of China that were cited in the petition either did not start in the battery or were not related to fast charging, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
stabbing generic
SHERIFF: Woman stabs man in self-defense
Students and Faculty gathered for a protest at D&E
Protest at Davis and Elkins College
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
Local community comes together for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally
Preston County Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off.
Buckwheat Festival returns after one year off due to COVID-19

Latest News

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded to a U.S. duo “for their discoveries...
2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you...
CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel