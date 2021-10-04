Advertisement

West Virginia reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September

A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins. Shallow depth of field.
By Angela Salvatore, WDTV News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia had an $84.6 million revenue surplus for September, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

“We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Justice said in a release. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

According to the governor’s office, September’s $504.5 million in collections were 19.1% more than September of last year. The release went on to say that year-to-date collections of $1.19 billion are $142.7 million above estimates.

The end of September was the end of the first quarter for fiscal year 2022.

Justice said personal income tax, consumer sales tax and severance tax collections were all well ahead of last year at this time.

