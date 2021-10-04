Advertisement

W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency allotments to current West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will be raised this month.

For example, if you are a single, you will be receiving $250 in Oct. instead of $204. If you are household of five you will receive $992 instead of $807. Each additional member after a household of eight will get $188 instead of $153.

The deposit is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The USDA reserves the right to withdraw of modify approval based on available funding.

