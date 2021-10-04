WVU hosts Mountaineer Invitational

Advertisement

West Virginia’s Goetz tops field in round one
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is the host of the Mountaineer Invitational for the seventh consecutive year.

West Virginia’s own Mark Goetz shot a 69 on the day for the 72-par course, placing him on top for round one.

The competition will continue through tomorrow and consists of five golfers from each of the 12 participating schools, with the top four on the day counting for each team.

NC State was in the lead for the team competition following round one.

