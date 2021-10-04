WVU Women’s Soccer prepares for extended road trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Women’s soccer is currently on a six unbeaten, five game win streak.

Head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown credits the team’s non-conference play for the experience that has lead to the ladies being successful against different types of play they’ve faced in the Big 12.

WVU will be on the road Wednesday-Sunday this week, playing both at Kansas State on Thursday and Kansas on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.