1 hospitalized after motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Fairmont.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on White Hall Blvd.

Emergency officials told 5 News the male motorcycle driver was hospitalized.

The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

