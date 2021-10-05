Advertisement

1 hospitalized after motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Fairmont

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on White Hall Blvd.
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Fairmont.

Emergency officials told 5 News the male motorcycle driver was hospitalized.

The extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

