UPDATE: Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Buckhannon

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Buckhannon.
Courtesy: City of Buckhannon
Courtesy: City of Buckhannon
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in downtown Buckhannon.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is above Sweet-A-Licious at 23B E. Main St.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

City officials are asking people to stay clear of the area as firefighters work to control the fire.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

