UPDATE: Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in downtown Buckhannon.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is above Sweet-A-Licious at 23B E. Main St.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

City officials are asking people to stay clear of the area as firefighters work to control the fire.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

