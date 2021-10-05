Debra Lynn Bragg, 65, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Excela Health in Greensburg, PA.

She was born in Weston on February 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Billy Ray Snyder and Violet Jeannette Moneypenny Snyder. In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by fiancé, Joe Hitt; one brother, Ronnie Snyder; and her beloved Teacup Yorkie, Bella.

Forever cherishing their memories of Debra are three children: Becky Farley, Jason Bragg, and Michael Bragg all of Weston; four grandchildren: Darien, Paije, Tenley, and Alek; two sisters: Cindy Cook and Colleen Stalnaker both of Weston; beloved Yorkie, Angel; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Over the years, Debra was a waitress at Jane Lew Truck Stop, The Old Mill Diner in Buckhannon, and a lifetime member/volunteer with the Lewis County EMS. She was Baptist by faith and loved drawing and coloring. Debra also enjoyed playing BINGO at the Pricetown Fire Department and the Lewis County Senior Center. She loved her dogs tremendously and treasured their company.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Debra Lynn Bragg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.