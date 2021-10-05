Diana Marie Levy, 65, of Walkersville, passed away in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by loving family on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

She was born on May 24, 1956, in Rock Hill Township, PA, a daughter of the late Robert Frederick Harman and Thelma Freda Alfred Harman.

On March 5, 1976, Diana married Kenneth Dale Levy and together they shared 45 years of marriage.

Diana is survived by her husband, Kenneth Levy of Walkersville; three children: Bethanne Mazer and husband, Aaron, of Newtowne Square, PA, Kenneth Levy Jr. and wife, Poonsuk, of Walkersville, and Christopher Levy of Walkersville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Reese; five brothers: Robert, Mark, Michael, Roger, and George Harman; and several nieces and nephews.

Diana enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved living on her farm and especially enjoyed spending time with her farm animals.

Diana’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Diana's request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home's On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

