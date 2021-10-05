Janet Elizabeth McCarthy went to be with the Lord early Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home with her sons by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. McCarthy and son, Daniel James McCarthy.

Janet was born December 29, 1934, in Springfield, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late William and Mary Woodruff. Her family later moved to Euclid, Ohio where she graduated from Euclid High School in 1952. Janet went on to attend Marietta College and it was there that she first met her future husband, Dan. Their story was one of true love. After meeting in college, Dan joined the US Navy and Janet pursued her graduate degree at the University of Wyoming. Janet then became a civilian teacher with the US Air Force and went overseas to teach on military bases in Turkey, France and Morocco. While overseas, she had the opportunity to climb the Great Pyramids, swim in the Dead Sea, and spend Christmas Eve in Bethlehem. Before returning to the United States, Janet sent Dan a letter with no physical address to Clarksburg, WV. He received it, and immediately wrote her back. The two soon reconnected and married on June 29, 1963. Dan and Janet were happily married for forty-six years. Jan loved spending time with family, especially her sons Michael Patrick and wife Cheryl, and Christopher John and wife Meredith. She cherished her six wonderful grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Liam, Kyle, Haden and Addison McCarthy all of Bridgeport, WV.

Janet has been an active member of All Saints Catholic Church and served on the Board of Sacred Heart Children’s Charity. She was a woman of great faith and loved her church family. Janet was a retired teacher who taught students of all ages and especially loved her time teaching through the Harrison County Adult Literacy Program. Janet was also well known as one of the long-time members of Oral Lake Fishing Club. She enjoyed spending summers swimming with friends at the lake. When her health prevented her from swimming, she enjoyed riding by and seeing the lake where she had so many fond memories.

The family would like to thank Janet’s wonderful caretakes, Carrie, Kelly, Wanda, Brenda and Paulette for their love and support. Janet said daily how blessed she was to have their assistance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet’s memory are asked to be made to donations may be made to In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Judge Daniel L. McCarthy Scholarship fund which was established in his honor by the Harrison County Bar Association in 2005, contributions will be received by the West Virginia University College of Law, Post Office Box 6130, Morgantown, WV 26506-6130. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Clarksburg Mission at 312 North Fourth Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Condolences to the McCarthy Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

