Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front pushed showers into NCWV. This morning, we’re seeing dense fog due to the cool temperatures and moisture, so give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads and keep high beams off. By the afternoon, the fog will burn away, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. A few showers will push in this evening, but most areas should stay dry and we won’t see much rain. Still, this does mean we’ll see rain in some areas. Temperatures will be in the warmer than average upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees above-average. Heading into tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain chances on the low side. We’ll see patchy fog again, which could disrupt commutes. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, today will be a calm afternoon, barring rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon will bring mostly cloudy skies into the area, as a frontal boundary from out west tries to push in. We’ll also see a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-70s once again. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm afternoon, with some rain. Between Thursday and Saturday, more scattered showers and thunderstorms push into WV during the afternoon and evening hours, as the front pushes east. So we will see more rain in the area. Keep those umbrellas with you and go slow on those roads if need be. Some areas will likely see about an inch of rain between now and Saturday. Heading into Sunday, the system leaves, so expect seasonably warm temperatures and sunshine. In short, the next few days will be cloudy, with seasonably warm temperatures and plenty of rain chances.

Today: Skies should be partly sunny this afternoon, so we will see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the late-afternoon, but we won’t see much rain. Overall, not a bad day. High: 79.

Tonight: Any leftover rain goes away tonight, leaving behind partly clear skies. Patchy fog will come back again, so expect a hazy commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, barring the fog, it’s a calm night. Low: 62.

Wednesday: More isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, so we will see more rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s again, so more warm weather in the area. High: 78.

Thursday: More showers and storms in the area, so we will see more rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a warm, gray afternoon. High: 78.

