Karen G. “Bev” Queen, 61, of Sassafras, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

She was born in Linn on November 10, 1959, a daughter of Juanita Brady Neal Hinkle and the late Richard Leo Neal. In addition to her father, Bev was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Neal.

On June 6, 1980, Bev married the love of her life, Claude Allen Queen. Together they shared the joys of marriage for 41 years and he will miss her dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Bev are her mother, Juanita Hinkle of Weston; husband, Claude Queen of Sassafras; two children: Eric Queen and Ethan Queen both of Sassafras; one daughter-of-her-heart, Tosha Hubbs and husband, Robert, of Roanoke; two brothers: Richard Neal and wife, Peggy, of Glenville, and Russell Neal of Pricetown; and several brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bev raduated from Lewis County High School in 1978. She spent a few years as a glass cutter for Louie Glass Factory in Weston before becoming a full-time homemaker. Bev attended Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church in Weston. She loved swimming, reading, watching papparazi shows, raising flowers, and attending yard sales. Bev was a fantastic cook and was especially known for her fried potatoes. She had a special place in her heart for animals and had several pet Chihuahuas. Bev was a mother to many and over the years, she took them under her wing. Bev would move Heaven and Earth to help them in any way possible. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Bev’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Karen G. “Bev” Queen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.