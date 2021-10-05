Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Is this October 5th? It feels more like a late August day with these beautiful bright skies, and temperatures in the low 80′s. If you’re looking for those fall temperatures anytime soon, you’ll have to be patient. There won’t be any real push of cooler air into our area anytime in the near future.

Last night fog began to form early and stayed with us all the way through mid-morning today. Once the fog burned off, we warmed up nicely under those sunny skies. Tonight we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Overnight expect to see more fog forming and starting our day tomorrow. Once that burns off Wednesday morning, then I think we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy day and temperatures still well above average, nearing or reaching 80F. For the rest of the week and into Saturday, expect to see the chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing, mostly forming during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool down slightly by Saturday, but be back into the lower 80′s for Sunday.

Tonight: Showers ending, fog developing late: Low 62

Wednesday: AM fog then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later: High 82

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High 82

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 78

