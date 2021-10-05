Milton Ray Abel, 65, of Fairmont passed away on October 4, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born April 27, 1956, in Fairmont; the son of the late William Abel and Ellen (Willis) Abel Fox and stepfather, Jim Fox.

Ray was a mechanic for Frank’s Tire and Hillside Auto. He attended Trinity Assembly of God Church and the More Grace Outreach. He enjoyed mowing grass, weed eating, listening to country music, watching westerns, and working on cars. He loved to spend time with his family and loved to help others.

Ray is survived by his wife of 39 years, Stephanie (Neel) Abel of Fairmont; three sons, Brian Abel of Fairmont, Kyler Abel of Fairmont, and Eric Swecker of Fairmont; three daughters, Holly Abel, Baileigh Abel and her boyfriend, Isaac Sprenger and Jasmin Ocasio, all of Fairmont; three brothers, William “Billy” Abel of Charlestown, Walter “Tiny” Abel of Paw Paw, and John Fox and his girlfriend, Ruth Miller of Fairmont; his sisters, Sunda Pratt, Debbie Kyer and her husband, William “Hop”, Ellen Abel and her companion Mike Malott, Darlene Long and her husband Butch, June Durrett and her husband Dave, Annie Yelich, Martha Neel and her husband Rodney, and Gypsy Munson; sisters-in-law, Alice Lea Kisner and Anita Neel; several nieces and nephews; canine sidekicks, Remy and Winnie; his close friends, Tony, Rick and Tee; his lifetime friend, Tom Dougal.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Neel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Linda Neel.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Beth Luffy, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

