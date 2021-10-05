Advertisement

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications for upcoming deputy sheriff position

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Deputy Sheriff’s Competitive Civil Service Examination will be given on Saturday, October 16th, 2021.

Applicants will be required to complete:

  • 18 properly executed push-ups in 1 minute
  • 28 properly executed sit-ups in 1 minute
  • Complete 1.5 mile run within 14 minutes and 36 seconds

Click here for more details and link to application.

