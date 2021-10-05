Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications for upcoming deputy sheriff position
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Deputy Sheriff’s Competitive Civil Service Examination will be given on Saturday, October 16th, 2021.
Applicants will be required to complete:
- 18 properly executed push-ups in 1 minute
- 28 properly executed sit-ups in 1 minute
- Complete 1.5 mile run within 14 minutes and 36 seconds
