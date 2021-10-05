Advertisement

New Texas legislation sparks discussions with pro-choice and pro-life groups

"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 2, locals gathered in Morgantown for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” march. A nationwide movement came after new Texas legislation that would ban abortions.

Morgantown Human Rights Commission Chair Ash Orr said they held the rally to encourage legislators to protect the rights to safe and legal abortions.

Meanwhile, program director of West Virginians for Life, Mary Anne Buchanan, said it was too early for West Virginia to propose a bill similar to the Texas legislation to ban abortions.

Buchanan explained the group wanted to wait to see what happened with the Texas bill before moving forward.

However, West Virginians for Life were working on a different bill that would protect unborn children with Down Syndrome in the state.

“This law supports the state’s interest in protecting those with disabilities and their families from the trauma of coerced abortions,” Buchanan said.

She added the bill would make it illegal to seek abortions if the only reason someone was getting one was that the child would be born with a disability.

Buchanan said she thought some women felt pressured to abort.

“Women in that situation are often told that that they are not given options. Which is sad because there are resources out there for them,” she continued.

Buchanan added that resources were available on West Virginians for Life’s website.

