Advertisement

New West Virginia transportation secretary, highways chief appointed

Jimmy Wriston has been appointed secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and commissioner of the state Division of Highways
Wriston
Wriston(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) -Jimmy Wriston has been appointed secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and commissioner of the state Division of Highways.

Gov. Justice announced Wriston’s appointment Monday.

Wriston succeeds Byrd White as transportation secretary. White retired last month after two years in the role. He also served as acting highways commissioner.

Wriston has served as a deputy transportation secretary and deputy highways commissioner since 2019. He began his career with the department in 1996.

“Jimmy has been a driving force behind our efforts to transform the DOT into an agency that prioritizes road maintenance and always goes above and beyond to get the job done,” Justice said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
Couple shares message of safety after Wreck Thursday.
Couple shares message of safety after wreck Thursday
Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies
Road closed
Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close

Latest News

The Smithsonian Institution's exhibit called, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America," is located...
Smithsonian Museum exhibit coming to Weston
Tucker County Schools update their mask guidelines
GENERIC SHERIFF CAR
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications for upcoming deputy sheriff position
"Bans Off Our Bodies" rally to support abortion rights.
New Texas legislation sparks discussions with pro-choice and pro-life groups