New West Virginia transportation secretary, highways chief appointed

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) -Jimmy Wriston has been appointed secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and commissioner of the state Division of Highways.

Gov. Justice announced Wriston’s appointment Monday.

Wriston succeeds Byrd White as transportation secretary. White retired last month after two years in the role. He also served as acting highways commissioner.

Wriston has served as a deputy transportation secretary and deputy highways commissioner since 2019. He began his career with the department in 1996.

“Jimmy has been a driving force behind our efforts to transform the DOT into an agency that prioritizes road maintenance and always goes above and beyond to get the job done,” Justice said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.