Richard “Dick” B. Kiger, 78, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday evening, October 3, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in West Union on June 3, 1943, a son of the late Berle Edgar Kiger and Betty Jo Tinney Kiger.

He is survived by his loving wife on 56 years, Janice E. (Robinson) Kiger.

Also surviving are his children, Rick B. Kiger, Bridgeport; Jeff K. Kiger and his fiancé Sharri Brake, Bridgeport; and Karen E. Kiger, Clarksburg; 2 grandsons, Brian Jeffries and his wife Marina; and Brandon Jeffries, all of Clarksburg; 3 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Devin and Hailey Jeffries; a sister, Karen L. Brown and her husband Chuck, Modesto, CA; and 2 nephews and their families.

Dick served two years in the US Navy and worked in construction his whole life, doing everything from being a carpenter to the superintendent. He was an avid Ohio State football and Cleveland Browns fan, and he greatly enjoyed working in his yard.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with his nephew Wade Robinson presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Masonic Cemetery, Airport Road, Bridgeport.

