Search and rescue operation underway for missing Tucker County man

Courtesy: Sherry Hovatter
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a search and rescue mission is underway to find a Tucker County man.

The Tucker County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News 64-year-old Ona “OJ” Hovatter was reported missing in the Turkey Run portion of Fernow Experimental Forest.

Hovatter is described as being tall and skinny with salt-and-pepper hair.

Family members say Hovatter does not have food, water or his medications with him.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office at 304-478-2321.

